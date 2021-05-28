There is now a number of new artificial reefs off the Northwest Florida coast for fishermen and divers to check out.
Phase one for the Florida Artificial Reef Creation and Restoration project has been completed.
The reef includes prefabricated artificial reef modules in the Gulf of Mexico between Pensacola and Mexico Beach.
The $11.5 million project was funded with Deepwater Horizon oil spill money.
Over 3600 prefabricated concrete artificial reef modules were deployed across 40 permitted areas between May 2017 and Feburary 2021.
Six different types of modules were deployed including large pyramids, small pyramids, grouper boxes, large domes, and large octahedron modules.
All modules were deployed in state waters within 9 nautical miles from shore at depths from 12 to 80 feet.
Generally, the reefs quickly become covered with encrusting invertebrates and macroalgae and teem with a number of different recreationally important reef fish species including red snapper, amberjack and grouper.
A second phase of the project, estimated at $10.3 million dollars, will include artificial reefs off Gulf, Franklin and Wakulla counties.
To find out more about FWC’s artificial reef program, including how to explore or download the Florida artificial reef map and database, visit MyFWC.com/ArtificialReefs.
