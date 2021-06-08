A part-time Alligator Point resident has been charged with 3 counts of attempted murder for shooting into occupied vehicles.
40 year old Thomas Stoutamire was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a truck that was traveling along Alligator Drive.
The driver was uninjured, but the truck had been shot through the back window and the bullet went into the dashboard.
Sheriff AJ Smith said this was the third similar type incident in the past month; the previous incidents were still under investigation.
Deputies were able to identify Stoutamire as the shooter and had to pursue him until he was ultimately arrested in Wakulla County.
He has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder along with other charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation is continuing – investigators would like information on where Stoutamire may have purchase a gun or ammunition- if you can help please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately at 850-670-8500.
