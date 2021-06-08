Carrabelle History Museum Avenue B Expo, Sat., June 12. 10 am - 6 pm

|Avenue B Expo:
Natural, Cultural, and Historical Exhibits
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to again be hosting a fun, historical, cultural and natural resources expo on Avenue B as part of the 30th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. This fun, educational expo will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL on the street in front of the Carrabelle History Museum. Admission is free and open to the public.
The expo on “Avenue B: the Place to See” allows guest to experience the rich culture, natural resources and local history of the region. The Avenue B Experience will feature educational activities, exciting displays, natural resource specialists, exhibits about our local history, and live land and marine animals. These exhibitors showcase the wonderful resources that make our area unique. In addition, this year on Avenue B there will be live music from Frank Lindamood, R. P. Allen and the Hwy 98 band.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get up and personal with some local wild animal ambassadors like Moonlight, the Great Horned Owl and Black Beauty, an Argentine Boa Constrictor. From 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Jerry Walls, a professional naturalist, will have his Amazing Animals at the festival on Avenue B. A wide variety of animals will showcased including a living dinosaur named Stormy (a small alligator); Black Beauty, a big black and white Argentine boa constrictor; a red corn snake; a Leopard Tortoise from Africa; Red-footed Tortoise from South America; a large Florida Pine Snake; an increasingly rare diamondback terrapin; and a blotched King Snake, which is completely unique to this area. This chance to see an alligator up-close safely will be a unique experience for many. This will be a fun, educational, interactive exhibit for children and adults. In addition to having the many live education ambassadors on exhibit, periodically (every 20 minutes or so), Jerry Walls will have one of the animals out for an opportunity for guests to safely touch and feel them. Only from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm so families should make plans to be there!
While on Avenue B guests can also learn, up close and personal, about the area’s diverse marine life. See shark jaws, coral, and marine biology specimens and hear information about the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative from FSU Coastal and Marine Lab. Children and adults can also touch live sea creatures in the touch tanks from Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.
Natural resource specialist will be on hand to share information about the Living Shoreline initiative along US-98, Master Gardener program from the Wakulla County Extension Office, and St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. Refuge experts will discuss the Refuge and all it offers including the historic St. Marks Lighthouse, Monarch butterflies, alligators, the Milkweed Nursery, and the refuge trails. The Wakulla County Extension Office will discuss native plants and the Master Gardener program that they offer in Wakulla and Franklin Counties.
The Franklin County 4-H youth program will be sharing the current projects and activities available through this local youth development program. The brand new shooting program will be a featured topic with their archery equipment on display.
Discover the local history through the three history museums of Carrabelle. Find out how Carrabelle was transformed into a training camp during WWII and see a WWII military vehicle at Camp Gordon Johnston Museum’s exhibit. Learn the some of the fascinating stories of the Forgotten Coast’s tallest lighthouse. Explore the booms and busts of Carrabelle’s history when steamships, party boats and shrimping vessels, and local logging and lumber merchants lined the deep Carrabelle River. See pre-historic Native American pottery shards and hold a 20,000 year old fossil at the Carrabelle History Museum.
All this and more can be found within the Avenue B experience. Free and fun for all. Hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum as part of the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. Generously sponsored by Coastal Cottage Living Gift Shop. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
Volunteers are needed! In order to continue offering wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
