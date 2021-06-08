The Department of Health reports Franklin County's COVID positivity rate at 8 percent – well above the state average of 3.1 percent

40 percent of Franklin County residents 12 years and older have received their COVID-19 vaccination.
In Gulf County, 37 percent of residents 12 and older have received their vaccine.
Currently everyone 12 and over is now eligible to begin their COVID vaccinations.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe.
You can schedule your first shot by calling The Health Department in Apalachicola at 653-2111 or in Gulf County at 227-1276.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
The Department of Health reports Franklin County's positivity rate at 8 percent – well above the state average of 3.1 percent.
The Gulf County positivity rate is 3 percent.
