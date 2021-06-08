Three companies have submitted construction bids to repair damage that was done at the Eastpoint Fishing Pier parking area during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The repairs include grading the embankment and patching the damaged asphalt parking area.
It also includes the installation of articulated concrete block and removing and replacing the damaged guardrail, ADA wooden boardwalk and rubble.
Bids from companies in Crawfordville, Ckarksville and Panama City and ranged from about 314 thousand dollars to over 743 thousand dollars.
All of the bids may be high as the county is only getting about 250 thousand dollars from FEMA to pay for the project.
The bids will be considered by the county's engineer who will make a recommendation at the next County Commission meeting.
