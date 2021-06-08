Franklin County Commissioners are supporting a request to expand the Alligator Point Water Resources District.
The current district boundaries were created in 1963.
The water district would like to expand to include 128 customers who currently live outside the district as well as the property where the district's well fields are.
Those customers currently pay a 360 dollar annual surcharge for water services while most customers in the district pay less through ad valorem taxes.
Water district attorney Ron Mowrey said the expansion would create equality for all customers not just through lower water bills but also through lower insurance premiums, lower tap fees and better fire protection.
It would also allow those customers to serve on the water board.
Residents outside the district who are on wells would not have to become customers.
There is still a long process to complete the expansion, that includes a public hearing with Alligator Point water customers before the issue is sent to the legislature for consideration.
If its approved by the legislature, the expansion would have to be voted on by affected customers.
