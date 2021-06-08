If you are a big game hunter, you are running out of time to apply for a Sambar deer hunt permit for St. Vincent Island.
The first phase in which to apply for the limited-entry hunt closes on June 15th.
The reddish-brown deer, which are actually in the elk family, are native to Southeast Asia and were introduced on the island in 1908.
They can measure 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh more than 700 pounds.
One hunt is held a year to manage their numbers on the island.
You can hunt with bow or muzzleloader.
This year, hunting will be allowed between November 18th and the 20th.
Only 200 permits will be issued.
The cost is 5 dollar to apply – the permit costs 37.50.
You can apply on-line at https://gooutdoorsflorida.com/
