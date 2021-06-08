Tuesday, June 8, 2021

You're Invited to the Apalachicola Main Street Appreciation & Sign Up Event Tonight!

You're Invited to our 

Volunteer Appreciation & Sign-Up Event

Tonight!


Please join us as we show our appreciation for our past, present, and future volunteers.


This is also your chance to sign up to join the team of AMAZING volunteers behind our award-winning

Independence Eve Celebration!


When: TONIGHT! Tuesday, June 8 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tamara's Tapas Bar on Market Street


Enter to win DOOR PRIZES including two $50 gift certificates!

Complimentary beverages and snacks
Meet our Board Members and other volunteers

 For more information, the event schedule, photos, and more, please visit www.july3fireworks.com. 

Proud to host the area's Biggest and Best Fireworks Show!

Winner of a Florida Main Street Award for 
Outstanding Special Event!

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
