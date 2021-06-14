A recently published study, commissioned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Pew Charitable Trusts, finds that the National Estuarine Research Reserve System makes significant contributions to local economies.
The study looked at four of the system’s 29 reserves and conservatively estimated that together they generate more than $165 million dollars in annual revenue for their communities, including $56.4 million in wages paid for at least 1,762 jobs.
The Apalachicola Reserve was found to generate $46.4 million dollars annually, including $15.1 million dollars in labor income.
The 235 thousand acre reserve, which spans Franklin, Gulf, and Calhoun counties and contains three barrier islands and a large part of the Apalachicola River, bay, and tributaries brings somewhere between 476 thousand to 563 thousand visitors to the area each year.
The reserve also supports a fishery that generates $14 million to $16 million annually and directly supports up to 85% of the local population.
