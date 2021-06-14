St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Gray! I was surrendered to SJBHS after my owner went into hospice care. I am between 15 and 20 years old, it's hard to tell because I have no teeth. I am on a wet food only diet. I was an outdoor cat previously but need to stay inside now because I can't protect myself! I am currently in a foster home learning how to be an inside cat and I'm doing amazing! I typically keep to myself. Give my people at the shelter a call to set up a meet and greet.
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
