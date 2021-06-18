An 18 year old Apalachicola woman sustained serious injuries in a three vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Highway patrol, the woman was a passenger in a sedan traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County.
The vehicle was at mile marker 219 and the driver, a 19 year old man from Tallahassee, did not realize that traffic was stopped due to a construction zone ahead.
Their vehicle collided with the rear of an SUV with 4 occupants.
Both vehicles continued into a stopped semi-tractor with a flatbed trailer.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 67 year old man from Spanish Fort, Alabama was pronounced deceased on scene.
Three passengers in the second vehicle received injuries ranging from critical to serious.
The driver of the semi received minor injuries.
