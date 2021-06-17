Friends of the Wakulla Library June Update

Hello Friends,
I miss Spring! Summer has arrived with a vengeance!!! There is a LOT going on at the library for the children and their summer program. And it is cool inside…pun intended.
Our April Raffle was won by Roxann and May’s Raffle was won by Rebecca.
The RUMMAGE SALE was amazing!!! Heartfelt thanks to those who donated and those who helped. We realized just over $2,000 which helps to offset our loss from last year. Many THANKS!
The Book Sale Room had its .25 cent sale the first two weeks of June. Lots of books, puzzles, etc. If you missed it…it’s ok we will be doing this again.
Another “Thanks” goes to Winn Dixie. They have a Community Outreach Program and The Friends were the recipient for March. Every reusable bag that was purchased at Winn Dixie for $2.50 sent us $1. The bags are really nice, too!
We are starting our Membership Drive and have mailed out renewal forms to our current members. Even if you don’t want to be actively involved, your $15.00 membership helps us support the children’s programs, books, supplies, etc. at the library. Please consider filling out an application and if you don’t receive one, go to the library’s website and look for the Friends button. You can join on-line or come into the library for a copy of the form. The Friends is a member-driven organization, so if you have any ideas that will help us be even more successful, please let us know! We want to hear from you.
Ya’ll stay safe and use your sunscreen….
Till next month,
Kay
