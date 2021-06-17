NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 17, 2021

Highlights
Sea turtles are a key part of marine ecosystems worldwide, and they face many threats today. NOAA works to protect and conserve six sea turtle species found in U.S. waters. All are threatened or endangered.
More fascinating facts about these much loved marine reptiles.
NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. MAFAC advises the Secretary of Commerce on all living marine resource matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce. The Committee researches, evaluates, and provides advice and recommendations to the Secretary and NOAA on the development and implementation of agency policies.
Saltwater anglers, for-hire captains, and other members of the recreational fishing community often ask how we collect recreational fishing data, and how we use that data to estimate total recreational catch. Our new web series, “Ask MRIP,” answers your questions about the science and statistics that support sustainable fishing.
Alaska
Temperatures are above the long-term average, but remain below marine heatwave conditions. These conditions are wavering near conditions observed in 2017 and 2018 for this season.
West Coast
A farming family in California’s Central Valley donated land to help recover threatened Chinook salmon. The NOAA Fisheries recovery plan for this threatened, keystone species depends in part on reintroduction into their historical habitat.
In Puget Sound, recreational divers are bringing their intimate knowledge of dive sites and the patterns of their denizens to help collect rockfish data.
The first 3-day commercial halibut fishing season of 2021 in federal waters off the West Coast begins next Tuesday, June 22, at 8am and ends on Thursday, June 24, at 6pm. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement will be conducting patrols throughout the season, along with our partners.
Pacific Islands
NOAA Fisheries and our non-profit partner Hawaii Marine Animal Response will move the monk seal pup P02, also known as Lōliʻi, to a remote shoreline area after he has weaned. This move is for the safety of the pup and the public.
Southeast
Last month NOAA scientists Dr. Andrea Kroetz and Dr. John Carlson returned to Everglades National Park and Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge to resume sampling for endangered smalltooth sawfish in their critical habitat area. NOAA scientists have been monitoring the relative abundance, distribution, and habitat use of juvenile smalltooth sawfish there since 2009.
NOAA’s Deepwater Horizon restoration partners at the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission selected three new partners to conduct studies on reef fish restoration in the Gulf of Mexico. The partners were chosen through a competitive process, and the awards total approximately $690,000.
Every year, dead sea turtles wash up on U.S. beaches. A new study shows how weather patterns, oceanic conditions, and scavenging greatly influence documented seasonal sea turtle stranding patterns.
Greater Atlantic
In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, Mike Pentony, regional administrator for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, shares his fondness for recreational fishing.
Catch a glimpse of some of the technology that chemists at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center have used to investigate marine environments.
