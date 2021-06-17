Franklin County Commissioner selected Southeastern Consulting Engineers out of Wewahitchka to provide civil engineering services for the widening and resurfacing improvements on Timber Island Road.
The company was one of 5 to bid on the job.
The 800 thousand dollar project, which reaches nearly a mile from Highway 98 to the Carrabelle River, includes widening Timber Island Road from 20’ to 24’ wide and resurfacing the existing travel lanes.
It will also add 6’ wide grassed shoulders, drainage improvements, guardrails and upgraded signage and pavement markings.
The funding is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program .
The county is currently advertising for companies who would like to do the construction work, and plan to open those bids on July 20th.
