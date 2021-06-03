An employee at a convenience store in Franklin County was arrested last week and has been charged with stealing over 9000 dollars in lottery tickets.
Sheriff's investigators arrested Sally Raker on May 27th and charged her with Grand Theft.
The investigation began after the sheriff's office received a complaint from an Express Lane in Franklin County on suspicions of an employee stealing from the store.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the employee had been taking scratch-offs, scratching them, and not paying for them.
The store had a total loss of $9,164.
