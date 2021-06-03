The Franklin County Sheriff's office is investigating a murder/ suicide in Lanark Village.
Deputies were called out just after 7 PM on Wednesday to a home on Pine Street in Lanark Village.
When they got there they discovered the bodies of 71 year old Francine Weeks and 68 year old Brady Kerce.
Investigators believe that Kerce shot Miss Weeks before turning the gun on himself.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said Kerce had an extensive criminal background that includes a homicide charge in the 70's for which he served 5 years in prison.
The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
