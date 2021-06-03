NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 4, 2021

Highlights
Through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, NOAA funded 125 habitat restoration projects in coastal areas throughout the country. Now, more than a decade later, we’re taking a look back at some of the projects we funded. We’ll explore the benefits this restoration work continues to bring to communities and ecosystems across the country. In Part 2, we explore how salmon, river herring, and other migratory fish species continue to benefit from habitat restoration projects funded through the Act.
In Part 3 of this 3-part series, we’re highlighting examples of how Recovery Act projects laid the groundwork for continuing habitat restoration efforts.
Agencies announce the implementation of a programmatic mitigation approach to address the impacts of offshore wind energy development on NOAA Fisheries’ scientific surveys.
Alaska
Scientists from NOAA's Alaska Fisheries Science Center and partners have begun another busy survey season off the Alaska coast. Eight surveys are planned in the Gulf of Alaska, Bering Sea, and Chukchi Sea to monitor fish, crab, marine mammals, and marine ecosystems.
West Coast
Salmon and steelhead in Northern California have been in trouble for more than 100 years, primarily because of habitat damage and loss resulting from human activities. Climate change has only worsened these habitat problems. For the last 50 years, communities have worked to restore this habitat in hopes of reversing the fortunes of these fish. Scientists and local restoration communities are seeking new ways to maximize the benefits of habitat restoration so that rivers and streams can support healthy fish populations again.
Pacific Islands
A growing network of fishpond practitioners and organizations from across ka paeʻāina o Hawaiʻi (the Hawaiian archipelago) are restoring the region's traditional aquaculture ponds.
Between fishing, paddleboarding, snorkeling, or even sunbathing, there are myriad ways Hawaiʻi residents and visitors enjoy the beach. But marine animals abound in Hawai‘i nei (beloved Hawai‘i), and these animals use the same spaces we do. Here are some things we can all do to share the sea and shore so these animals can live their most wild lives.
Southeast
NOAA is always looking for better and more efficient ways to conduct science, including harnessing artificial intelligence and acoustic advanced technologies to study red snapper.
Greater Atlantic
Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s new LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group provides a safe, welcoming, and affirming space for LGBTQ+ and their allies. Group co-chairs talk about the importance of this group, goals, activities, future plans, and more!
The first marine station in the United States started out small: in a borrowed shed. The value of the research conducted there was proven early on. However, getting a larger, permanent space required a leader with personality who was also a gifted scientist and persuasive administrator.
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people and activities that helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. Baird Station, the first federal fish hatchery, set the stage for today's national fish hatchery system.
The focus on fish cultivation in the early days of NOAA Fisheries led to the idea of a floating hatchery as a practical way to spawn more fish. In 1879 the U.S. Fish Commission launched its first research vessel, the 156-foot steamer R/V Fish Hawk.
The U.S. Commission of Fish and Fisheries, commonly known as the Fish Commission, was created in 1871. One year later, Congress added fish culture to its scope of work. Commissioner Spencer Baird had already been allotted $5,000—about $110,00 today—by Congress to study and recommend solutions to the apparent decline in New England fish. The newly formed American Fish Culturists Association urged Congress “to take measures for the introduction and artificial propagation of shad, salmon, and other valuable food fishes throughout the country.” This new task received Congressional support and $15,000—about $328,000 today—was allocated to the commission for research and promotion.
