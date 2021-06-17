Thursday, June 17, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

DEP Logo

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Shawn Hamilton

Interim Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MILLER GP BOAT RAMP
Location Id: 386626
Location Name: 143 RIO VISTA DR [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 386626-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: GULF CO HOWARDS CREEK BOAT RAM
Location Id: 405557
Location Name: GULF COUNTY HOWARDS CREEK LANDING
County: Gulf
Application Number: 405557-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MILLER EE RETAINING WALL
Location Id: 386626
Location Name: 143 RIO VISTA DR [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 386626-005

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MILLER GP DOCK
Location Id: 386626
Location Name: 143 RIO VISTA DR [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 386626-004

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment