Spooner Petroleum of Ridgeland, Mississippi recently concluded exploratory oil drilling at their Bear Creek well near Wetappo Creek in Gulf County.
The well was permanently plugged, indicating a “dry hole” with no prospect of commercially viable oil or gas.
Wetappo Creek flows about 85 miles from its headwaters in northern Gulf County down to East Bay of the Saint Andrew Bay.
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper actively opposed the drilling permit, submitting formal comments to the state Department of Environmental Protection at the onset of the permit process.
In 2018, Spooner Petroleum drilled an exploratory oil and gas well in Calhoun County which also came up “dry.”
A second company, Cholla Petroleum, of Dallas Texas, has 6 active permits for exploratory oil and gas drilling in Calhoun County, although drilling has not yet begun.
Those wells will be drilled between the Dead Lakes, Chipola River and the Apalachicola River.
The company proposes to drill nearly 13 thousand feet down, going through the Floridan aquifer, the source of drinking water for much of Florida.
