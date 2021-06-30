Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: APALACHICOLA MARINA
Location Id: 163617
Location Name: APALACHICOLA MARINA, INC
County: Franklin
Application Number: 163617-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: TANG DOCK
Location Id: 331352
Location Name: LEWIS - CAPE SAN BLAS ROAD _ DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 331352-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: HUNGRY HOWIE'S - SEWER
Location Id: 406293
Location Name: HUNGRY HOWIE'S
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 406293-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



