Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Personal Injury and Property Damage Attorneys, the Law Offices of Kanner & Pintaluga provides aggressive and effective legal representation to their clients with the highest standards of excellence, compassion and integrity and always provide personalized attention and deliver prompt communication so that their clients always know where their case stands.
 
Visit them at 3210 Highway 77, Suite B, in Panama City Beach, FL, online at www.hurricanedamage.com, contact them at (850) 900-5584.

The purpose of the REALTOR® Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties, is to provide their members with resources, education, programs and guidance that will enhance their ability to conduct business successfully and ethically.
Today, the association serves real estate professionals and Affiliate Members in Franklin County, Gulf County and the City of Mexico Beach, which is located in Bay County.
 
Visit them at 78 Eleventh Street, in Apalachicola, Florida, online at www.rafgc.com, and contact them at 850-653-3322.

MB Engineering Services was founded to meet the quickly changing needs of our community. They are a civil engineering firm based in the panhandle of Florida providing design services and project management. MB Engineering Services is solutions-focused, communications-driven, and collaboration-oriented with a nimble, ready-to-go team dedicated to responsive service.
With engineers licensed in Florida, Georgia, and Texas they are ready and willing to travel if the need arises.
 
Visit them at 109 Trade Circle West, Suite 1, Port St. Joe, FL, online at www.mbengineeringfl.com, or contact them at mbengineeringfl@gmail.com (229) 347-0863

Gulf County is excited to welcome
﻿Eastern Ship Building Group to our business community!

You are invited to the Grand Opening of their Port St Joe facility.

Additional Chamber Events

PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
