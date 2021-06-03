Tuesday, June 29, 2021

3rd of July BBQ Dinner Prepay, Pickup, and Pig Out

3rd of July BBQ Dinner Prepay, Pickup, and Pig Out


New! Boxed Dinners Available for Pickup
at the Independence Eve Celebration!


presented by

$15 Boxed Dinner includes:

Pulled Pork, 2 sides, Garlic Bread, Chips & Bottled Water

Click here for details or contact Brett via phone at (850) 653-5764 or email brettphilipgormley@yahoo.com.

Shining a spotlight on Brett Gormley, Executive Chef at Gormley’s Gourmet Catering Company

Chef Gormley was raised in and resides in Franklin County, Florida.  His gift and appreciation of traditional Southern cookery began as a teenager on St. George Island. Brett honed his skills in the kitchens and classrooms of Tallahassee, ultimately leading him home to raise his son in Apalachicola while perfecting his trademark Southern fusion.

Brett has held executive chef positions at our best local restaurants and landed feature spots on local television programming, Emeril Lagasse, and in the New York Times.  Most recently, he was a featured business in Bon Appétit Magazine’s regional chef competition, placing well in his division.

Brett’s innovation and passion for flavor are second to none. He is a true culinary gem of the Gulf Coast; we are proud to call him our own, and he is truly excited to be serving you. 

Currently accepting pre-orders for the July 3rd Independence Eve Celebration in downtown Apalachicola!

Click here for details or contact Brett via phone at (850) 653-5764 or email brettphilipgormley@yahoo.com.
Boxed Dinner pick up hours are between 4-7 PM on July 3rd outside 13 Mile Seafood Market located at 227 Water Street next to Riverfront Park.

**MUST Prepay through PayPal @gormleysgourmet**

**ALL SALES ARE FINAL**
For your next special dinner or event, call on Gormley’s Gourmet Catering Company and he will bring his expertise right to your door.

Also check out the great lineup of Food Trucks and our directory of downtown restaurants.


Bring your appetite!

 Get all the details on the

Independence Eve Celebration at

www.july3fireworks.com. 


More information is added daily!

Join Us for the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 2021
6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Riverfront Park in Downtown Apalachicola


Live Music & Food Trucks


Veterans Tribute & National Anthem  


One of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida


Winner of a Florida Main Street Award for 
Outstanding Special Event


Named one of Florida’s Best Fireworks Shows!


Apalachicola’s “Independence Eve” Fireworks Celebration is the premiere event of the summer, attracting locals and visitors from all over the Forgotten Coast and beyond. Admission is FREE, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. 

For incredible seats for the fireworks, reserve a table in the Sponsor Section on the docksWe accept payment via check, over the phone, or online.
But hurry! They're almost gone!
Click Here to Make an Online Table Reservation

 For more information, the event schedule, participating food trucks, photos, and more, please visit www.july3fireworks.com. 

The Independence Eve Celebration is 100% financially supported by businesses, residents, and families from across the Forgotten Coast community and beyond.


Thank You!


Click Here for a List of this Year's Sponsors

Stay up to date by following us on social media!

TwitterFacebookInstagram

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
Donate

www.DowntownApalachicola.com

Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks

Florida Main Street logo


A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from The Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State. 
1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. License # CH44897.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment