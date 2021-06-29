The Carrabelle History Museum will have a special exhibit through the month of July called “Remembering Carrabelle High School.”
The Carrabelle High School exhibit highlights high school sports trophies across the decades, starting from the 1930s, including football and girls’ basketball.
Vintage cheerleader outfits, letter sweaters, stadium cushions, band jackets and cafeteria trays will show the transition from Carrabelle Mullets to Green Devils and finally to the Panthers.
High school yearbooks, school team and activity photos, and school portraits will be featured as well.
The original, old Carrabelle school bell, which has been beautifully restored, has been installed by volunteers of the Carrabelle History Museum and will be on display.
The month-long exhibit will culminate with a special Carrabelle High School Reunion Reception at the Carrabelle History Museum on Saturday, July 31 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Guests will have a chance to share nostalgic stories, as well as video their favorite legends, tales and yarns.
The Carrabelle History Museum is located at 106 SE Avenue B.
The museum and the exhibit are open Wednesday through Sunday.
There is no charge for admission but donations are welcomed.
