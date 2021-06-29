Gray Triggerfish Catch Limits Increase in the Gulf of Mexico

Key Message:
NOAA Fisheries announces a final rule for gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf). This rule increases the gray triggerfish catch limits for the commercial and recreational sectors.
When Rule Will Take Effect:
- Regulations will be effective July 29, 2021.
What This Means:
- The gray triggerfish total catch limit will be 456,900 pounds (lbs) whole weight (ww).
- The gray triggerfish sector allocation of 79% recreational and 21% commercial is retained.
- The recreational annual catch limit will be 360,951 lbs ww and the commercial annual catch limit will be 95,949 lbs ww.
- The recreational annual catch target will be 274,323 lbs ww and the commercial annual catch target will be 88,273 lbs ww.
Formal Federal Register Name/Number: 86 FR 34159, published June 29, 2021
This bulletin serves as a Small Entity Compliance Guide, complying with section 212 of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act of 1996.
No comments:
Post a Comment