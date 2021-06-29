Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Gray Triggerfish Catch Limits Increase in the Gulf of Mexico

Gray Triggerfish Catch Limits Increase in the Gulf of Mexico
The following is provided to our readers as a courtesy:
ISSUE DATE: June 29, 2021                                             
FB21-043         
CONTACT: Kelli O'Donnell, 727-824-5305, Kelli.Odonnell@noaa.gov
Key Message:

NOAA Fisheries announces a final rule for gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf). This rule increases the gray triggerfish catch limits for the commercial and recreational sectors.

When Rule Will Take Effect:
  • Regulations will be effective July 29, 2021. 

What This Means:
  • The gray triggerfish total catch limit will be 456,900 pounds (lbs) whole weight (ww).
  • The gray triggerfish sector allocation of 79% recreational and 21% commercial is retained.
  • The recreational annual catch limit will be 360,951 lbs ww and the commercial annual catch limit will be 95,949 lbs ww.
  • The recreational annual catch target will be 274,323 lbs ww and the commercial annual catch target will be 88,273 lbs ww.


Formal Federal Register Name/Number:  86 FR 34159, published June 29, 2021
 
This bulletin serves as a Small Entity Compliance Guide, complying with section 212 of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act of 1996.

About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.   
Sign up for Gulf Council News here!



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment