Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Deadline to Submit Applications for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program

Tallahassee, FL - Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that June 30, 2021, will be the final day for homeowners with remaining damage from Hurricane Michael to complete applications for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program. The final day for homeowners to start an application will be June 16, 2021; and all applications need to be submitted and completed by June 30, 2021.
“Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage to the Florida Panhandle and under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, DEO is proud to provide long-term recovery funding to affected communities,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. “More than 2,400 Florida families have already applied for assistance through the Rebuild Florida program, and I encourage all homeowners with remaining storm damage from Hurricane Michael to submit a completed application by the June 30th deadline.”
Homeowners may complete an application online by visiting RebuildFlorida.gov,
through the Rebuild Florida mobile phone app, or in person at a Rebuild Florida Center. For more information about the program, homeowners can call the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Customer Service Center at 888-530-3025.
Homeowners in the following counties with remaining damage from Hurricane Michael are eligible to apply for assistance from Rebuild Florida:
Bay
Calhoun
Gadsden
Gulf
Franklin
Holmes
Jackson
Leon
Liberty
Taylor
Wakulla
Washington
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will provide long-term assistance to repair, rebuild, or replace Hurricane Michael-damaged homes that serve as primary residences of eligible Florida families, as well as eligible rental homes. The program will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes on behalf of eligible homeowners.
Funding is limited, and assistance will be prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with disabilities.
