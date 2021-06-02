Franklin County is considering expanding its “Leave No Trace” ordinance to include more beaches than just St. George Island.
The leave no trace ordinance was created in 2015 as a way to protect nesting sea turtles by banning people from leaving items like tents and beach chairs on public beaches on St. George Island overnight - items that are left out can be confiscated and destroyed at the landfill.
Now the board will consider expanding the rule to other beaches where sea turtles nest, including Carrabelle Beach and Alligator Point.
The request to revisit the ordinance was made by commissioner Jessica Ward who said she had been approached by people who feel the ordinance should expanded to protect the turtles which nest on Carrabelle and Mckissack beach.
Sea turtles don't nest as often on Carrabelle Beach, which is considered the Bay, as they do on the Gulf front beaches, but it does happen.
Commission Chairman Ricky Jones said he also feels there is language in the existing ordinance that needs to be addressed.
The County commission will have to hold a public hearing before the ordinance can be amended.
