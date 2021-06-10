Franklin County commissioners have named Apalachicola resident Ted Mosteller as interim manager of the Airport in Apalachicola.
Ted will fill the position for the next 4 months while the county commission seeks a replacement for previous manager Jason Puckett who resigned from the post effective June 1st.
Mosteller was a previous manager of the airport for 15 years so he knows the job.
The action was taken at the request of District 2 commissioner Bert Boldt; initially county coordinator Michael Moron had planned to take the interim job.
Puckett was coitized for not being at the airport enough, Mosteller assured the board that he will be a “boots on the ground” manager and will work closely with county staff to deal with airport issues.
County grants coordinator Erin Griffith will handle airport grants and reporting.
Before advertising for a permanent manager, the county plans to determine the actual role and responsibilities of a future Airport Manager, and create a job description and salary.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment