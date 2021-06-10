Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Last Call for after hours event

If you have not yet, please take a moment to complete this survey, open until June 30th
The Wakulla County Planning & Community Development Department is updating the Wakulla County Adopted Infrastructure Plan (AIP), and is seeking community input on the County’s current and future infrastructure needs. Please take a moment to complete the brief survey linked below, which should take no longer than 2-3 minutes to complete. Responses will be submitted anonymously and can be completed via desktop or smart phone. The AIP Community Survey will be open for response until Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Your input is greatly appreciated! https://wakullacountychamber.com/.../wakulla-county...
2021 Chamber Scholarship Award
Congratulations to Molly Maree Jones, recipient of the 2021 Wakulla Chamber Scholarship!
Molly has participated in school related activities for years and was involved in the National Honor Society, Student Government, Cheerleading, Weightlifting and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her extracurricular activities include Tropicana Public Speaking Contests, Optimist International Oratorical Contest, River of Life Youth Group, 2020 NRECA Youth Tour Delegate, 2020-21 Florida YLC Representative, and 2020 Girls State Delegate.
Molly is currently serving as Miss Wakulla.
Her community involvement includes Vacation Bible School Volunteer, Wakulla Senior Citizens Center Volunteer, Cheer Coach for local recreation park, Weightlifting Competition Judge and “Night to Shine”, sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation. Molly is currently attending TCC obtaining her AA degree, and plans on obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Communication at FSU. Due to her interest in public speaking and leadership skills, and her desire to serve her community, she is considering attending law school followed by a career in entrepreneurship and/or political office. So, look out, Molly is well on her path to success, and we wish her the best along the way!
Again, Congratulations to an impressive young lady!
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
