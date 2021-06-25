Franklin County commissioners have given their approval for a commercial site plan for a new RV and boat storage facility in Eastpoint.
The facility will be located on 4 acres at 50 North Bayshore Drive.
The property is zoned for commercial use which allows for storage units, though commission chairman Ricky Jones said he thinks Eastpoint is getting close to enough storage units in Eastpoint.
The plan was approved unanimously by the county's planning and zoning board as well as by the county commission.
