The City of Apalachicola will hold an election in September to choose a new mayor.
The city announced on Tuesday that due to the unfortunate passing of Mayor Kevin Begos, the Mayor's race will be added to the ballot for a two-year term for the City's upcoming September election.
The qualifying period begins Monday June 28th at noon and ends Friday July 2nd at noon.
Qualifying packets can be picked up at Apalachicola City Hall.
Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos passed away unexpectedly on June 19th – he was being treated for heart issues.
He was 63 years old.
