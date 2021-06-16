Franklin County has been awarded 9000 dollars in Coronavirus Relief Funding for the Apalachicola Regional Airport.
The FAA is providing the funds to help offset declines in aviation revenues arising from diminished airport operations and activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can only be used for purposes directly related to the airport and can include the reimbursement of an airport’s operational and maintenance expenses.
This is the second payment the airport has received because of the pandemic.
Last April the Apalachicola airport received 30 thousand dollars through The Corona virus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
