Franklin County has received just over 2.1 million dollars in CARES funding to help cover the costs incurred in responding to the COVID -19 pandemic.
The amount is based upon the documented cost of public safety personnel during the pandemic and includes aid provided to other governmental agencies like the Cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle.
It also includes the cost of grants to local businesses, and assistance to local food pantries as well as operational expenditures relative to Coronavirus response including disinfectants, barriers, large scale software and computer upgrades, kiosks, message boards and digital scanners.
The money also funded the new computer animated dispatch system for the Sheriff’s Department and funded the fortification and protection of the landfill transfer station pad.
The county still expects a second payment of just over 62 thousand dollars for antibacterial and antimicrobial surfacing of the county jail.
No comments:
Post a Comment