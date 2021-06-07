FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Dilly is an 11 week old Yellow Lab mix. She is a happy, social and playful pup who enjoys other dogs and attention from people. She walks well on a leash and should make a wonderful family pet. Her sister Dally is also available for adoption and is ready for her forever home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
