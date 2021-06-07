St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Duke! I am a 3 year old 43 pound pitbull terrier mix. I really don't like being stuck in my kennel so I seem a little grumpy at first glance, but I am a very sweet boy! I would love a big yard so I can have plenty of room to run around with my tennis ball. I love to destroy toys so I need the really tough ones. I don't know any commands yet but I have great recall when you call my name. I enjoy car rides and playing in the water! I am heartworm positive and currently undergoing treatment. I'm not a fan of cats or confined spaces so being crated in a home would not work for me. I am a lap dog and I'm already house trained! I would do great in a home with children over 13. Come by the shelter and meet me!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
