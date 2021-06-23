Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith has reported the first case of COVID-19 at the Franklin county jail since the pandemic began last year.
Sheriff Smith on Monday said an inmate is believed to have contracted the virus from a public defender who visited the jail last week.
A second inmate is also believed to have the virus.
The jail is now taking all possible precautions to protect other inmates and the public.
That includes locking down the jail to any outside visitation, including lawyers or the public.
The lock-down will continue until the sheriff's office is comfortable that the outbreak is under control.
The jail and the administrative offices are now being fogged with disinfectant.
The affected prisoners will be separated from the general population and they will have to wear masks.
He said it will be tough because the jail is at maximum occupancy but he wants to reassure everyone who has a family member in the jail that all steps are being taken to protect the inmates.
Sheriff Smith commended the jail staff for keeping the virus out of the jail for over a year adding that he knows that they are very disappointed that this has happened now.
He is encouraging all prison staff, inmates and the public to get vaccinated against COVID to help stop the spread of the virus in the community.
No comments:
Post a Comment