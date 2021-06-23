Franklin County will hold a public hearing in the coming weeks to consider expanding the “Leave No Trace” ordinance to include more beaches than just St. George Island.
The leave no trace ordinance was created in 2015 as a way to protect nesting sea turtles by banning people from leaving items like tents and beach chairs on public beaches on St. George Island overnight - items that are left out can be confiscated and destroyed at the landfill.
It also requires people to fill in holes they may dig on the beach which pose a danger to turtles and to people.
Now the board will consider expanding the rule to other beaches where sea turtles nest, including Carrabelle Beach and the public beaches at Alligator Point.
Sea turtles don't nest as often on Carrabelle Beach, which is considered the Bay, as they do on the Gulf front beaches, but it does happen.
Alligator Point is a popular area for nesting turtles.
The County commission will have to hold the public hearing before the ordinance can be amended.
No comments:
Post a Comment