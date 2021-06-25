Franklin County third graders saw a substantial drop in reading skills between 2019 and 2021, though some of the decline was likely because of the disruption in in-school teaching caused by the COVID -19 Pandemic.
The Florida Department of Education released English Language Arts results of the Grade 3 Florida Standards Assessment test this week.
It showed that overall, only 34 percent of Franklin County third graders are reading at grade level; that's a decline from 50 percent in 2019.
The statewide average is 54 percent.
The test was not administered in 2020 because of the pandemic.
There was a big difference between Franklin County's two schools.
3rd graders at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School beat the state average; 61 percent of third graders there are reading at grade level or above.
At the Franklin County School, only 20 percent are reading at or above grade level.
The decline in reading skills was not only seen in Franklin County.
Statewide numbers dropped by 4 percent bewteen 2019 and 2021.
In Gulf County 50 percent of third graders were reading at grade level or above, that's down from 53 percent in 2019.
In Liberty County the numbers fell from 66 percent to 56 percent and in Wakulla County there was a drop from 67 percent in 2019 to 60 percent this year.
