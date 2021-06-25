Thursday was the three year anniversary of the Eastpoint wildfire that devastated a neighborhood on the east side of Eastpoint including Ridge Road and Wilderness and bear creek Roads.
On June 24th, 2018, a fast moving wildfire destroyed 36 homes and damaged 5 more.
The fire displaced nearly 200 people but luckily no one was killed in the blaze.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from a controlled burn that had been set the week before but reignited, spreading quickly to the neighborhood and burning nearly 800 acres.
In the aftermath, the community came together to rebuild the neighborhood and provide housing to the people who lost their homes.
It also led to the creation of Hope Park which provides a location for children to play as well as for eductaional and social activities for the community.
