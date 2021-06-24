The Franklin County School is planning changes to the dress code for the upcoming school year and want to make sure parents are aware of the changes before they begin shopping for school clothes.
The proposed changes include requiring that Skirts, Dresses, Skorts or Shorts not be shorter than 4”above the knee for boys or girls. This also includes slits.
No “rompers” will be allowed.
Shirts, tops, jackets, dresses or blouses will have to cover all aspects of the bosom, chest, stomach, back and sides.
That includes when arms are raised above the head.
Beachwear, blankets and sleepwear/pajamas/bedroom clothes will also not be permitted unless pre-approved by the principal.
Pants must have NO holes and should fit appropriately, without sagging, and hide all undergarments.
The administration, teachers and staff will complete visual checks for dress code violations each morning and throughout the day.
If a student is in violation of the dress code and/or not compliant, the student will be sent to the clothes closet or to the office to contact a parent for a change of clothes.
The student will not be sent back to class until they are in proper clothing.
The updated school dress code will be presented to the school board as part of the Code of Conduct for approval.
