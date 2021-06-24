Franklin County commissioners have set hours of operation for Regatta Park on St. George Island to stop people from partying at the park late into the night.
Regatta Park is a public park located at Ninth Street & West Bayshore Drive on St. George Island and includes a picnic pavilion, kayak and canoe launch and some grills.
The hours of operation were previously from sunrise to sunset, but the sheriff's office found that a little vague and tough to enforce.
Now the county has decided to set the hours of use for the park from 7 AM to 7 PM, which will give deputies a firm time frame to enforce.
The county is also considering installing a fence around the park to keep people out at night.
