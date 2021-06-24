NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 24, 2021

We've Got Tips to Help You Eat Seafood, America!
No matter the temperature outside, when you're buying seafood always remember to keep it cold. Proper storage is also critical. Be sure your fresh seafood is sealed in airtight containers, then place it on ice in the refrigerator. Head over to FishWatch to learn more about buying and handling seafood!
Highlights
On June 21, Janet Coit was appointed to lead NOAA Fisheries. She will also serve as Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy NOAA Administrator, for which she will support and manage NOAA's coastal and marine programs.
NOAA Fisheries is proud to join the nation in recognizing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ (LGBTQ+) Pride Month to commemorate the many contributions of our LGBTQ+ colleagues. This celebration throughout June is held to increase the awareness of LGBTQ+ history and contributions of individuals who are a part of this community.
Check out this message from then-Acting Assistant Administrator Paul Doremus, who recently participated in a meeting with Canadian officials focused on conservation and management efforts for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
Under the updated policy, a vessel will not be eligible for release from observer or monitor coverage if a fully vaccinated observer or a quarantined/shelter-in-place observer is available.
NOAA recently released its draft Mitigation Policy for Trust Resources for public comment. The purpose of the policy is to improve conservation of NOAA’s trust resources through more effective mitigation of adverse impacts to them. The public comment period is extended through July 30, 2021.
The cold waters of the eastern Bering Sea support some of the world’s largest and best-managed commercial fisheries. Sustainable management of these fisheries is founded on scientific information provided by Alaska Fisheries Science Center groundfish surveys. New collaborative research is providing information to ensure accurate local estimates of fish abundance in a changing Bering Sea.
Photographs can transport us back to some of our favorite memories. They can also introduce others to wonderful places. To celebrate photographs that help connect us with the importance of healthy habitat, we’re holding the 2021 NOAA Habitat Month Photo Contest.
Alaska
Necropsy findings highlight the risk to whales and dolphins from vertical lines in the marine environment.
West Coast
Dale Bambrick jokes he has seen the world, or at least as much as you can see between Issaquah and Ellensburg. He retired in May after 20 years leading NOAA Fisheries’ Ellensburg Office and delivering critical gains for salmon and steelhead across Central Washington.
Pacific Islands
Imagine swimming 1,200 miles round-trip to bring new life into the world. While an impossible feat for humans, this is exactly what our Hawaiian green sea turtles, or honu, do each year. And when they make this migration, NOAA Fisheries is there to track them—and we could use your help!
Southeast
A lone dolphin, first spotted in March of last year, is staying in canals adjacent to a nearby neighborhood in North Padre Island. During the past year, the public has become more and more interested in the animal—even showing up to swim with, ride, jump on, and pet the dolphin. They are sharing their experiences and interactions via social media, encouraging others to go out and interact with the animal as well. These actions could be dangerous—even fatal—for the dolphin.
Greater Atlantic
Want to know where and when different species of whales have been heard off the East Coast? A new interactive data-map enables anyone to delve into the details.
NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Region has announced recommendations to fund the first year of four multiyear New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program (B-WET) projects under the 2021-2022 New England B-WET grant competition. Funds will also be used to support six existing B-WET projects.
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting people who helped build the foundation of fisheries and marine science. Meet Spencer Baird, naturalist, collector, and museum organizer who founded the field of fisheries science and much more.
Online learning isn’t just for students. The Chesapeake Exploration website offers online courses designed for teachers and other educators. The courses focus on science topics related to the Chesapeake Bay, as well as different ways to teach about science—in and out of the classroom.
During May, researchers returned to sea for the ecosystem monitoring cruise. This was the first ecosystem monitoring cruise since operations were stopped in 2020 to reduce risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This one-year hiatus is the longest gap in sampling in the nearly 45-year record of oceanographic observations made on this recurring cruise.
