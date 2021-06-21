Franklin County unemployment fell slightly in May to 3.8 percent – it was 4.1 percent in April
That means 190 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5027 people.
8 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours in May including Wakulla County which had the third lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.5 percent.
Gulf County unemployment dropped slightly from 4.1 percent to 3.9 percent with 207 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment fell in May from 4.8 to 4.1 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment