The Franklin County Public Library is looking for music instructors for the 2022 Music as a Second Language Program.
Music as a Second Language is a program designed for the youth of Franklin County ages 8-18 who are interested in learning a musical instrument.
The program provides individual music lessons in guitar, keyboard, drums, xylophone, ukulele and voice.
Students who make it through the entire program get to keep their instrument.
This is a 24-week program and the 2022 session will begin mid January.
This program is funded by the Rock By The Sea Foundation and is at no-cost to parents or students.
If you are interested in being an instructor, stop by the library in Eastpoint or call (850)-670-8151 for more information.
