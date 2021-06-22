Franklin County’s major crime rate fell 10 percent last year according to the state’s annual crime report released last week by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The report includes crimes like murder, rape and aggravated assaults reported by city and county law enforcement from January through December, 2020.
Franklin County numbers are not complete as the Apalachicola and Carrabelle Police Departments was unable to report for 2019 or 2020 so the statistics come mainly from the sheriff's office.
State data shows that there were 243 major criminal offenses in Franklin County last year, down from 270 in 2019.
There were no murders in Franklin County last year there were also no robberies
There were 3 forcible rapes in 2020, up from 1 rape in 2019.
The number of burglaries rose from 33 to 44, while the number of larcenies fell from 169 to 160.
The number of aggravated assaults fell from 58 to 29.
The were 7 vehicle thefts in 2020, which is down from 9 the year before.
Local law enforcement was able to solve about 37 percent of the crimes last year, down from about 43 percent the year before.
Gulf County saw an increase in crime numbers last year.
The crime rate in Gulf County rose by nearly 7 percent last year.
There were 248 major crimes reported in Gulf County last year.
If you would like to see the full 2020 uniform crime report for yourself, just follow the link we’ve set up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/CJAB-Home/Uniform-Crime-Report/Data-Archives
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment