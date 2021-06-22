Three Port St. Joe residents managed to avoid injury after their car overturned while driving on Highway 98 through Tyndall Air Force Base early Tuesday morning.
The Highway patrol said the three were eastbound on Highway 98 just before 7 o'clock Tuesday morning when their vehicle hydro planed due to standing water in the roadway.
The vehicle crossed the center line and went into the westbound travel lane while rotating in a counter
clockwise direction.
The vehicle then went off the paved portion of the roadway and overturned.
The vehicle came to final rest on the grass shoulder of the highway on its roof.
All of the passengers in the vehicle, including a 7 year girl, were wearing their seat belts and were uninjured in the crash.
