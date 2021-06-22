If you are a veteran of the Armed Forces looking to continue your education, you'll be glad to know that Gulf Coast State College has been recognized as one of the best colleges for Veterans in Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2021” report.
Gulf Coast ranked 98th on the list of 366 schools; FSU in Tallahassee ranked 10th on the list.
The college rankings by Military Times are designed to help military and veteran students pick a school that is right for them.
Hundreds of colleges and universities were surveyed from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes and military-supportive cultures among other factors.
Some of the highlights include innovative approaches for supporting student veterans, tutoring and mentorship opportunities.
No comments:
Post a Comment