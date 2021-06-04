Getting Out in Gulf County

Lisa Forehand Real Estate
and
The Wave Learning Center
proudly present
Movies in the Park!
WHEN: every Tuesday of June, July, and August – starting June 8th until August 3rd, 2021
WHERE: George Core Park, Port St. Joe, FL
Concessions open at 8:30 pm ET and Movie start time is 9:00 pm ET.
A $2 per person donation is much appreciated; all proceeds to benefit The Wave Learning Center.
We remind all moviegoers to bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray and make plans to come early with your family, friends and neighbors!
MOVIE SCHEDULE:
June 8 - Space Jam
June 15 – The Good Dinosaur
June 22 – Toy Story
June 29 – Moana
July 6 – The Rookie
July 13 – Inside Out
July 20 – Aladdin
July 27 – Frozen
August 3 – Sandlot
