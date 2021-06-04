Friday, June 4, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Wheels On Williams is a new event for Gulf County. It will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks. Music will be provided by the communities' favorite musicians. It will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August start time is 5 pm.
Sponsorship Form
Do you have a cool car?
﻿Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
Register your Wheels Here!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for more information or call 850-227-1223
THIS SATURDAY!
Located in downtown Port St Joe the market offers artwork, crafts, seasonal produce, fresh beef and pork and shrimp.
Music starts at 11:00 AM ET.
Friends of the Animals Festival
Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9 AM CDT – 3 PM ET
1007 10th St,
Port St Joe, FL 32456-1637

Join artists, vendors, musicians, and more for a day of fun, all to raise money and awareness for our animal friends at SJBHS! Located at Faith's Thrift Hut right by our shelter, this is an outdoor event you won't want to miss!

Lisa Forehand Real Estate
and
The Wave Learning Center
proudly present
Movies in the Park!

WHEN: every Tuesday of June, July, and August – starting June 8th until August 3rd, 2021

WHERE: George Core Park, Port St. Joe, FL

Concessions open at 8:30 pm ET and Movie start time is 9:00 pm ET.
A $2 per person donation is much appreciated; all proceeds to benefit The Wave Learning Center.

We remind all moviegoers to bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray and make plans to come early with your family, friends and neighbors!

MOVIE SCHEDULE:
June 8 - Space Jam
June 15 – The Good Dinosaur
June 22 – Toy Story
June 29 – Moana
July 6 – The Rookie
July 13 – Inside Out
July 20 – Aladdin
July 27 – Frozen
August 3 – Sandlot
More Information
 
Open House & Ribbon Cutting

Monday, June 14th, 2021
4:30 Open House begins
5:30 Ribbon Cutting

Bellou2
103 Reid Ave, Port St Joe 32456
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Friday – Open 5-11. El Papi 7-10.
Papi’s music will take you on an emotional journey. His music is fun and extremely energetic.

Saturday – Open 5-11. No Scheduled Live Music yet.
D & J Food Trailer will be on site with BBQ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
117 Sailors Cove
Port St. Joe, FL 32456


Join us tonight as Flabbergasted Band hits the stage at 8:00 EST then tomorrow night Sticky Too will be performing #LIVE in the beer garden! You do not want to miss out on a weekend of awesome entertainment and fun at #TheHeron!
Contact joe@gulfchamber.org for sponsorship and more information.
MORE Chamber Events
 
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
OLFL.ORG
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

