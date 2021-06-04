Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: FLING 147 HARBOR CIRCLE DOCK
Location Id: 404938
Location Name: STEVEN FLING 147 HARBOR CIRCLE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 404938-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: JACKSON RESIDENCE
Location Id: 404927
Location Name: JACKSON RESIDENCE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 404927-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 1544 SHELL POINT RD [DOCK]
Location Id: 404922
Location Name: 1544 SHELL POINT RD [DOCK]
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 404922-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: CRAWFORDVILLE PATIENTS FIRST
Location Id: 404903
Location Name: Crawfordville Patients First
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 404903-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
