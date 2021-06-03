Gulf World Marine Institute will release 2 sea turtles from Cape San Blas on Friday.
Gulf World is releasing the last two Kemp’s ridleys from the New England Aquarium cold-stun
batch that were flown from New England late in 2020.
In November and December of 2020, Gulf World received a total of 69 sea turtles from the New England Aquarium and the National Marine Life Center.
All of the sea turtles being released were in rehabilitation due to a phenomenon called “cold-stunning”.
During cold snaps, sea turtles can become cold-stunned by the frigid temperatures in shallows bays and estuaries below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
The release is open to the public.
It will be held on Friday, June 4th, at 11:00 am at Cape Palms Park.
The address is 6081 Cape San Blas Road.
No comments:
Post a Comment