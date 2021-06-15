If you are a fisherman who likes to target redfish, there is now a specialty license plate that will help you protect the species.
The specialty plate, which features the tailfin of the redfish with its signature black dot, raises funds for the nonprofit Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.
The group focuses on conserving the state’s saltwater marine resources, expanding habitat restoration efforts, developing saltwater fisheries conservation and enriching coastal environmental education.
Florida has over 120 specialty plates available, the redfish tag is one of nine specialty plates in Florida that raise money specifically for nonprofits tied to fishing or fish conservation efforts.
Plates generate funds for nonprofits through a $25 fee tacked onto drivers’ tag registrations.
To get the redfish license plate, just contact the tax collectors office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola.
